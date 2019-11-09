Meals on Wheels Waco will have its 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar arts and crafts show from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Two-day passes are $7, and one-day passes are $5.

For more information, call 752-0316.

Blood drive

The Robinson Area Lions Club will host a Carter BloodCare blood drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Donors must be 16 years of age and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. For more information, call Linda Sanders at 717-6483.

Newcomers RSVP

The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Cost for lunch is $25.

Sally Schmid with Enrichment Training and Counseling Solutions will be the guest speaker.

Reservations are due by 5:30 p.m. Thursday. For moreinformation, call Angelika Hoeher at 292-0337.

Art guild

Hillsboro artist Gena Deeds-Page will paint a portrait of one of the attendees at an Art Guild meeting from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The demonstration will start at 2 p.m.

Pro-Life Waco

Obianuju Ekeocha, founder of Culture of Life Africa, will be the featured speaker for a Pro-Life Waco meeting Sunday in St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch will start at noon, and the program will start at 1 p.m.

For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Genealogy program

The West Waco Library genealogy staff will present “Gathering at the Family Table” at noon on Monday at the library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The program will explore recipes and notes handed down through family cookbooks and how they have influenced family traditions.

For more information, call 750-5945.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments