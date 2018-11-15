Donald Balmos and Gail Wade will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College as part of its Steinway Series.
Tickets are $5 each, and admission is free with an MCC ID.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Altrusa Turkey Trot
The 13th annual Central Texas Turkey Trot 5K/10K run, sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and run through Cameron Park along the Brazos River.
Entry is $40, and registration will start at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
For entry information, call 716-1332.
‘Just Desserts’ bake sale
Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First St. in Hewitt, will have a Just Desserts bake sale and taste-testing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, rain or shine. Tasting is free, and cakes, cookies, cobblers and more will be available to buy.
For more information, call 666-9102.
Thanksgiving lunch
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have its annual Thanksgiving luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church’s fellowship hall.
Ryan Reed will speak. A donation of two canned goods for a local food drive is requested. The event is open to the public.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Young Marines enrollment
The Central Texas Young Marines will be hold registration for new recruits on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mooreville First United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
For questions, call Master Sgt. Dale Kidd at 931-7266 or Marscia Giesler at 624-1894.
Phlebotomy program
McLennan Community College’s phlebotomy program will host a free information session at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 in Room 315 of the Science Building.
The Medical Laboratory Technician department offers a phlebotomy award that can be completed in one semester. Once the program is complete, students are eligible to take a national phlebotomy registry exam to become a Certified Phlebotomist.
For more information, contact Alisa Petree at apetree@mclennan.edu or 299-8406.