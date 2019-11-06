The Hispanic Student Association at McLennan Community College is hosting a fundraiser, MCC Ciclovía, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at various places around campus.
The event is intended to promote fitness, healthy lifestyles, overall wellness and increased awareness of environmental sustainability via a safe, car-free environment.
It will use the school’s network of sidewalks, as well as the protected outer road, for cycling, walking, running, rollerblading and other wellness-related activity hubs. Participants are invited to bring their preferred mode of transportation to ride, walk or skip around our campus together.
Bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist its Red Kettle campaign, Friday through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. Sign up at registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
Lions Club selling pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having a pecan sale.
One-pound bags of Texas pecan halves are $10 and can be purchased at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
For more information, call 776-5341.
Baylor Theatre
Baylor Theatre’s opening performance of “Antigone” will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave.
Performances will follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets or more information, go to bit.ly/336KAzf.
Fine art show
The 2019 Brazos Fine Art Show and Sale will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
The show, hosted by the Professional Artists of Central Texas, will feature more than 40 fine artists from around Texas exhibiting and selling original, collectible fine art in various mediums including clay, photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, glass and jewelry.
The show is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s event is a ticketed charity gala benefiting Raising Wheels, a local nonprofit.
For tickets or more information about the gala, contact the Hilton Waco directly.
