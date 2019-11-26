The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
The meal is free. Desserts of any kind are needed for the meal. The traditional holiday meal is open to all in need.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Christmas parade
Entries are being accepted through Monday for the annual Waco Wonderland holiday parade on Dec. 7. There is no cost to participate.
The parade is sponsored by Family of Faith Worship Center Waco. It will start at 10 a.m. and travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.
Parade registration forms can be downloaded at wacowonderland.com/parade.
Coat giveaway
The New Black Collective will have a coat giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
The first-come, first-served event will include free coats, hats and gloves for elementary- and middle school-age children, as well as free cocoa.
For more information, call 214-9339.
State of the State luncheon
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have a State of the State event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-Bryan, Texas Workforce Commission member Julian Alvarez and State Demographer Lloyd Potter will discuss key outcomes of the 86th Legislature’s session and the state’s economic and demographic trends.
Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers, and the registration deadline is Monday.
For more information, call 757-5631.
Early edition
The Tribune-Herald offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
A special early edition of the Thanksgiving Day paper will be available Wednesday afternoon at single-copy outlets. The early edition includes all Black Friday sales circulars. All Thursday editions will also include the circulars.
