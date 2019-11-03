Baylor Theatre’s opening performance of “Antigone” will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave.
Performances will follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
For tickets or more information, go to http://bit.ly/336KAzf.
Jubilee anniversary
The Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St., will have a three-year anniversary party from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There will be a variety of activities, including “pumpkin bingo,” a turkey raffle, and a brief recognition of the anniversary at 5 p.m.
Waco Rotary Club
Texas Central Partners LLC spokesperson Holly Reed will provide an update on high speed rail efforts during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Free legal advice
Greater Waco Legal Services, Baylor Law students and local attorneys will present the First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Movie screening
Baylor University’s Union Board will present a showing of “Zero Weeks” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The documentary by director Ky Dickens covers the struggles of taking care of family with little to no paid time off.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome Box Office or Baylor’s Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 S. Fifth St.
