The Old Settlers & Veterans Association of Falls County will have its annual veterans celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers & Veterans Reunion Grounds, 2965 Farm-to-Market Road 2027 near Lott.
The veterans program will be at 11:15 a.m.
The event will include entertainment by Johnnie Bradshaw, Native American dancers, antique tractors and lunch for $10.
For more information, call 493-0567.
Toys for Tots drive
The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots will have a toy drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco-area Walmart stores.
As part of a national partnership with Walmart and a local partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, Salvation Army workers will be stationed outside area Walmarts collecting toys on behalf of Toys for Tots.
For more information, call 756-7271.
‘Tellabration!’
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present “Tellabration!,” an evening of storytelling featuring Mel Davenport, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 8387 S. Third Street Road in Downsville.
Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up, and $6 for ages 4-11. Tickets include an evening meal.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Lake Whitney Arts
Tickets are on sale for Lake Whitney Arts’ production of “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” with shows running Saturday through Nov. 17. There will be one dinner-show performance on opening night.
Tickets are $11 in advance at www.lakewhitneyarts.org.
Mayborn exhibit
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host “Meet the Scientists: Baylor Stream Team” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Scientists from the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University will measure the water quality of the Brazos River and discuss what the results mean. The data will be entered into the Texas Stream Team statewide database and into the EarthEcho Water Challenge international database.
Brazos River walk
Waco Walks will have a “Brazos River and Waco History” walk at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet at Indian Spring Park.
Joe Yelderman from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences will talk about the history of the Brazos River, how the river has shaped Waco and how Waco has shaped the river. The walk is free.
Scrap tire day
Waco Solid Waste Services will accept scrap tires, from Waco residents only, from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive.
For more information, call 299-2946.
