The Baylor Singing Seniors will present its spring concert, “Musical Love Letter,” on Sunday at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Dr.
The concert, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will present music with the theme: Loving God, the Father; Loving God, the Son; Loving Family, Loving Friends, and Loving Country.
Alumni of the choir will be honored during the concert and with a reception following. Alumni should contact Gloria Helleson 836-4415 or email gjhelleson@yahoo.com.
Gem show
The 59th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission for children 10 and under is $1, and $5 for all others.
Youth Chorus
Youth Chorus of Central Texas Spring presents its spring concert, “Be the Change You Want to See in the World,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church.
Concert admission costs $5. The performance will include songs of inspiration and encouragement from a variety of musical styles.
Auditions for the 2019-20 season open Tuesday. YCCT membership includes qualified male and female singers grades 3-12.
Email info@youthchorus ofcentraltexas.org for more information.
‘A Cowboy Moon’
Bosque Arts Center, 214 N. Ave. Q in Clifton, presents “A Cowboy Moon” beginning May 11.
Tickets are $15 for a regular show and $45 for a dinner show.
The show tells the story of residents of Spitwhistle, who hold a Cowboy Poetry Contest to lure visitors to their sleepy, west Texas town. But when a PBS film crew arrives, all hell breaks lose as everyone vies for their 15 minutes of fame.
Performance times are Saturday, May 11 (dinner show), 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m.; Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18 (dinner show).
For more information, call 675-3724.
Camp registration
Waco Children’s Theater will be receiving final registration forms and hearing auditions at the Lee Lockwood auditorium from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Forms will be available for people who need them. They can be filled out at that time. These registration forms are for the 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp on June 3-30. For more information, call Linda Haskett 776-0707.