City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up late, on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday, and will reopen Tuesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed Monday, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled, as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Monday.
Doris Miller VA
A Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday on the Avenue of Flags at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. This is the “Year of the Coast Guard.”
Tom Morley, VA Regional Office-Waco U.S. Coast Guard, will be the guest speaker.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the medical center’s Building 6, Stracke Auditorium.
The public is also invited to join in the National Moment of Remembrance as an act of American unity for our fallen heroes at 3 p.m. Monday for one minute.
Military free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will admit active duty military personnel and veterans free Saturday, Sunday and Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Family members will pay regular military admission rates of $9. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial ceremony
AMVETS Post 19 and other local veterans groups will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans’ section of Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
Young Marines members will start placing flags on veterans’ graves at 6:30 a.m. Service flags and wreaths will also be posted, and there will be a guest speaker.
The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
Trib closed Monday
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. Normal office house will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.