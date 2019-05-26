AMVETS Post 19 and other local veterans groups will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans’ section of Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
Young Marines members will start placing flags on veterans’ graves at 6:30 a.m. Service flags and wreaths will also be posted, and there will be a guest speaker.
The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
City attractions open
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Monday.
City of Waco offices will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will also be closed Monday.
Monday’s trash will be picked up late, on Wednesday.
Doris Miller VA
A Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday on the Avenue of Flags at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. This is the “Year of the Coast Guard.”
Tom Morley, VA Regional Office-Waco U.S. Coast Guard, will be the guest speaker.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the medical center’s Building 6, Stracke Auditorium.
The public is also invited to join in the National Moment of Remembrance as an act of American unity for our fallen heroes at 3 p.m. Monday for one minute.
Military free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will admit active duty military personnel and veterans free Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Family members will pay regular military admission rates of $9. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Whitney auditions
Lake Whitney Arts Theatre will have auditions for its July musical concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 500 S. Bosque St. in Whitney.
“Broadway: The Greatest Hits” will feature vocalists from the surrounding communities. A prepared solo and music CD are required for auditions. The show’s run dates will be July 6-7 and 12-14.
For more information, call 694-5105.