The Alzheimer’s Association will have a Know the 10 Signs workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Reserve at Dry Creek, 701 N. Old Temple Road in Hewitt.
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle will discuss warning signs, benefits of early detection, risk factors and more. Snacks will be provided by Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
RSVP to 753-7722.
Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Residents can bring chemicals, automotive fluids, paint and paint products, up to five scrap tires up to 20 inches and off the rim, and electronics for recycling. To participate, bring proof of residency, such as a city utility bill. For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
Master Gardeners hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21.
Call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On other days, callers can leave their names and callback numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Salvation Army volunteers
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Apple Tree Bazaar
Applications are being accepted from artists age 50 years or older who would like to be a vendor at Meals on Wheels Waco’s 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar Arts and Crafts Show. The event will be Nov. 15 and 16 at a new location, the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum at 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Those interested in becoming a vendor should email appletreebazaar@gmail.com and include their name, phone number and a description and sample photo of the item for sale. Last year’s vendors will be mailed an application packet next month.