Education Service Center Region 12 is sponsoring STEM in Action Camp: Computer Sciences, with meeting times from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 24-27 at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, 100 Research Parkway.
Students who have completed grades 5-8 will work on challenges including creating mazes and candy dispensers as well as exploring robotics. No prior coding experience is needed.
Cost is $150 per student. For more information, call 297-1130.
Quilters’ Guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
“College Night” will include technique presentations by three members. Officers will be elected for the coming year.
Waco NAACP
Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas Rangers Education Center, 100 Texas Rangers Way.
Recipients of the Robert Gilbert and Mae Jackson Scholarships will be announced. For more information, call 733-5261.
Spinners and weavers
H.O.T. Spinners and Weavers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
This month’s topic is care and feeding of your spinning wheel, including how to tune up a wheel, proper maintenance and spinning tips. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Genealogical Society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a live webinar at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Professional genealogist Cari Taplin will give tips for finding hidden records to help with family history research. For more information, call 750-5945 or visit ctgs.org.
Waco Rotary Club
Big Bend Conservancy Executive Director Courtney Lyons-Garcia will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Ramadan Dinner
The Islamic Center of Waco will have its annual Ramadan Dinner at 8 p.m. June 1 at 2725 Benton Drive.
All faiths and communities are invited to join together in food and visit with their local Muslim community as they break fast during the month of Ramadan.
RSVP to 723-6556 or IslamicWaco@AOL.com.