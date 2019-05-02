The 59th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission for children 10 and under is $1, and $5 for all others.
Rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry from around the world will be on display and for sale.
The event includes free demonstrations and classes, kids activities, door prizes and silent auctions.
Brazos Button Club
Brazos Button Club meets Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
The meeting is from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Call 993-3022 for more information.
Kite festival
The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is sponsoring the 135th annual Sertoma Kite Festival Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road near Speegleville Park.
Activities include live music, vendors, food for purchase, raffle, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, candy drops, games, jump houses and more.
The event is free. For more information, call 776-0947.
Altrusa drive
Altrusa of Waco is hosting a membership drive event Saturday.
Those interested are invited to attend the drive, set for 3-5 p.m. at Waco Federated Women’s Clubs, 2900 Bosque Blvd. Light refreshments will be served.
Established in 1929, Altrusa of Waco welcomes women and men of all ages and interests who want a way to serve the community with varied projects.
For more information, call 722-4280.
Rabies clinic
The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic are sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Speegleville First Department, located at the corner of Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.
Rabies vaccinations will be discounted to $14.
Cat and dog vaccination packages will be available. All dogs must be on a leash or in a cage. All cats must be in a carrier or cage.
Call 776-5073 for more information.
Hispanic museum
The Waco Hispanic Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday , May 4, for Cinco de Mayo.
Children 2-5 years old will get a tour the museum and will receive a free bilingual book.