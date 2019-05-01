The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club will have the 135th annual Sertoma Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road near Speegleville Park off Highway 6.
Activities will include live music, vendors, food for purchase, a raffle, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, candy drops, games, jump houses, face printing and more.
The event is free. For more information, call 776-0947.
Salvation Army
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson will be the keynote speaker at the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Tickets are $100 and available by calling 756-7271.
Midway round-up
Midway ISD Kindergarten Round-Up will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at all Midway elementary schools. All parents are welcome to attend and get information about the enrollment process for kindergarten and eligible pre-K students.
For more information, go to www.midwayisd.org and click on the “parents” tab.
DRT meeting
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room at the Community Bank & Trust wealth management office, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The speaker is DRT District V representative Sherry Jenkins.
‘Mamma Mia!’
All proceeds from a “Mamma Mia!” dress rehearsal event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, will benefit Friends for Life.
The event will include food and drinks before the performance starts at 7:30. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $40 for premium seating and $1,000 for whole sections. To buy tickets, call 772-7600.
Read more about the show on Page 1C.
Summer camp
The Waco Children’s Theatre will accept final registration forms for its 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp and hear auditions from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Forms will be available and can be filled out at that time. The summer camp will run from June 3-30.
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Gholson cemetery
The Gholson Cemetery Association’s annual meeting will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Gholson, 228 Wildcat Circle.
Attendance is greatly appreciated. For more information, call 717-6775.