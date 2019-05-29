Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Residents can bring chemicals, automotive fluids, paint and paint products, up to five scrap tires up to 20 inches and off the rim, and electronics for recycling. To participate, bring proof of residency, such as a city utility bill. For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
Moody cemetery
The Moody Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and trimming equipment such as chain saws and pruners.
Free car seat inspection
KidSafe will offer free car seat inspection from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of New Road and Bagby Avenue, near Waco ISD Stadium.
Parents with questions on the proper installation of car seats can stop by and make sure their children are buckled in properly.
For more information, call 202-6536.
RiverSounds inside
RiverSounds, the free concert series sponsored by McLennan Community College, will feature performances by local and regional bands each Thursday in June. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and concerts will start at 8 p.m. Flooding on the Bosque River has forced relocation to the MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center.
This year’s schedule features:
- June 6: The Gimbles – Tribute to Bob Wills & Johnny Gimble
- June 13: Waco Jazz Orchestra and MCC Faculty Jazz Band
- June 20: Waco Community Band
- June 27: Little Joe y LFamilia.
For more information, call 299-8283.
West quilt show
The History of West Museum will have an exhibition of vintage hand-quilted quilts from the West area June 8 through July 20.
The museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.