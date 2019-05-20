A championship parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bellmead to honor the La Vega ISD track and field team’s state championship.
The parade will begin at Sam’s Club, travel down Bellmead Drive to La Vega Street, finishing at the Willie Wiliams Athletic Complex, 555 N. Loop 340.
Immediately after the parade, La Vega ISD will host a community pep rally and program, weather permitting. At that time, the school will retire the jersey of Calveion “Juicy” Landrum, who helped the Baylor Lady Bears win their third national championship in women’s basketball this past spring.
Coolidge blood drive
Coolidge High School is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1002 Kirven St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Pennie Sumrall at 786-2206.
Audubon society
The last meeting of the Central Texas Audubon Society before the fall is Tuesday at the Backyard Outdoor and Patio Store, 8100 Woodway Drive.
A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with snacks and fellowship as well as a chance to see each other’s photos. There will also be an exchange of birding books, magazines and other items to share/donate to other birders.
Kiwanis Seniors
William Maley, retired captain from the Texas Highway Patrol, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 to join the club.
Compassion 25th
Compassion Ministry’s 25th anniversary open house is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at 1421 Austin Ave.
Compassion has been working to keep homeless families together for 25 years. A time capsule will be opened at 6 p.m. during the open house.
Call 755-7640 for more information.
‘High School Musical’
Christian Youth Theater Waco concludes its 2018-19 season with Disney’s “High School Musical” on stage at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum Thursday through Sunday.
“High School Musical” is comprised of a cast and crew of 46 local youth ages 8-18 who have rehearsed and prepared over a ten-week show season to give the crowd a fun and memorable show.
For more information, call 340-0084.