Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.