The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will be open starting Saturday in the Westview Shopping Center in front of Michaels at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives.
The market’s hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. The market is looking for vendors.
For more information, call 747-4403.
Stamp Out Hunger
Letter carriers will be collecting bags filled with nonperishable items for Stamp Out Hunger, a one-day food drive led by the National Association of Letter Carriers and supported by the U.S. Postal Service.
All food collected locally will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank.
Bags placed in mailboxes this week can be filled with healthy, nonperishable food and placed next to mailboxes Saturday for pickup during regular mail delivery.
Anyone who does not receive a bag for the drive can leave donations at their mailbox in any sturdy paper or plastic bag or a reusable bag.
The most-needed items include peanut butter; canned protein such as tuna, chicken or chili; canned low-sodium vegetables; dry pinto beans; brown rice; non-fat dry milk powder; and whole grain cereals.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Charles Frederick will give a presentation, “Burned Rock Midden, No Rocks,” about a recent investigation of a prehistoric site near Corpus Christi. It is an unusual formation for middens as compared to others found in Texas. (“Midden” is a term for a pile of refuse.)
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will have its spring commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive. Baylor President Linda Livingstone will give the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences and Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, plus Certificates of Completion.
For more information, call 299-8622.
University reunion
The University High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion May 17-18.
Events will include a mixer May 17 at Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave., and a barbecue dinner May 18 at Azbell Ranch. Both are open to members of other graduating classes.
For more information, email pgross4355@hotmail.com.