The Arc of McLennan County will have its Boots on the Brazos fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Room, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and music and dancing with 35 South. Individual tickets are $100. Table sponsorships are available. Attire is casual or Western. For details, call 756-7491 or visit wacoarc.org.
The Arc of McLennan County is a nonprofit that provides services to families of special needs children and those affected by autism.
Baylor graduation
Spring commencement ceremonies at Baylor University will continue Saturday in the Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive.
A ceremony at 9 a.m. will be for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Honors College, School of Engineering and Computer Science, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, and the School of Music. A ceremony at 2:30 p.m. will be for graduates from Hankamer School of Business and the School of Education.
Vaccination clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion, State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost. The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly.
The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks. For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 760-4316.
DAR awards luncheon
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a 2019 spring luncheon and awards presentation at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Cost is $18.
RSVP by calling or texting Kathy Jobe at 722-1887 or emailing kk2job@gmail.com.
Kaye Tucker, Alamo liaison for the Texas General Land Office, will present a program titled “The Alamo and its History.”