The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
La Vega parade
A championship parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bellmead to honor the La Vega ISD track and field team’s state championship.
The parade will start at Sam’s Club, travel down Bellmead Drive to La Vega Street and finish at the Willie Williams Athletic Complex, 555 N. Loop 340.
Immediately after the parade, La Vega ISD will host a community pep rally. The school will retire the jersey of Calveion “Juicy” Landrum, who helped the Baylor Lady Bears win their third national title in women’s basketball this season.
Compassion 25th
Compassion Ministries will have a 25th anniversary open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1421 Austin Ave.
Compassion has been working to keep homeless families together for 25 years. A time capsule will be opened at 6 p.m. during the open house.
For more information, call 755-7640.
University reunion
The University High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion this weekend.
A meet and greet and cookout will be held Friday at Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. Saturday events will include a golf scramble at Twin Rivers Golf Club, a tour of the new University High and dinner and music by The Morticians at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A brunch Sunday at La Madeleine will end the reunion weekend.
Email any questions to baylorfendrick@aol.com.
MCC closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Students and anyone who has completed the application process may continue to register for summer and fall classes through WebAdvisor at mclennan.edu.
Civil engineers
The Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers will meet at noon May 29 at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road on Lake Belton.
Jerry Moore, a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan specialist based in Temple, will present “USDA Rural Development Water & Environmental Programs.”
Cost is $15 per person. For reservations, email JHinson@walkerpartners.com or call 714-1402.