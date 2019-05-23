The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America will have its annual Sunset Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive, to honor locals who died in the Vietnam War.
The public is asked to participate in calling out the names of veterans who gave their all in Vietnam as well as veterans of all wars who have passed away in the last year.
For more information, call 715-6560.
MOW Apple Tree Bazaar
Applications are being accepted from artists age 50 years or older who would like to be a vendor at Meals on Wheels Waco’s 39th annual Apple Tree Bazaar Arts and Crafts Show. The event will be Nov. 15 and 16 at a new location, the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum at 2801 West Waco Drive.
Those interested in becoming a vendor should email appletreebazaar@gmail.com and include their name, phone number and a description and sample photo of the item for sale. Last year’s vendors will be mailed an application packet next month.
Blood drive
Providence Hospice will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 6700 Sanger Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Bronda Hayes at 399-9099.
Military free at zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will admit active duty military personnel and veterans free Saturday and Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Family members will pay regular military admission rates of $9. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial ceremony
AMVETS Post 19 and other local veterans groups will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans’ section of Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
Young Marines members will start placing flags on veterans’ graves at 6:30 a.m. Service flags and wreaths will also be posted, and there will be a guest speaker.
The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.