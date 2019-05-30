The Islamic Center of Waco will have its annual Ramadan Dinner at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2725 Benton Drive.
All faiths and communities are invited to join together in food and visit with their local Muslim community as they break fast during the month of Ramadan.
RSVP to 723-6556 or IslamicWaco@AOL.com.
Moody cemetery
The Moody Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and trimming equipment such as chain saws and pruners.
Hazardous waste
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Residents can bring chemicals, automotive fluids, paint and paint products, up to five scrap tires up to 20 inches and off the rim, and electronics for recycling. To participate, bring proof of residency, such as a city utility bill. For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
Button club
The Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
For more information, call Marlene Tucker at 993-3022.
Church in the City
Church Under the Bridge will meet briefly at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, then go into the Waco community to do service projects.
Everyone is welcome for the Church in the City day.
For more information, call 214-4933.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will host Hands-On First Friday: A Sensory Inclusive Event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 7.
Visitors of all abilities are welcome for the free event. Local special needs organizations will host informational tables. The museum will be extra-accessible during this event. Sunglasses, earplugs upon request, quiet areas, hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum, and designated eating areas will be available.
For more information, call 757-1024, ext. 153.