A Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday on the Avenue of Flags at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. This is the “Year of the Coast Guard.”
Tom Morley, VA Regional Office-Waco U.S. Coast Guard, will be the guest speaker.
The public is also invited to join in the National Moment of Remembrance as an act of American unity for our fallen heroes at 3 p.m. Monday for one minute.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the medical center’s Building 6, Stracke Auditorium.
Gardening hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On other days, callers can leave their names and call back numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Volunteers sought
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Military free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will admit active duty military personnel and veterans free Saturday, Sunday and Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Family members will pay regular military admission rates of $9. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Storytelling guild
Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Memorial ceremony
AMVETS Post 19 and other local veterans groups will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans’ section of Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
Young Marines members will start placing flags on veterans’ graves at 6:30 a.m. Service flags and wreaths will also be posted, and there will be a guest speaker.
The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.