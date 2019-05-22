AMVETS Post 19 and other local veterans groups will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans' section of Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
Young Marines members will start placing flags on veterans' graves at 6:30 a.m. Service flags and wreaths will also be posted, and there will be a guest speaker.
The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
Ask a gardener
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On other days, callers can leave their names and call-back numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Compassion 25th
Compassion Ministries will have a 25th anniversary open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1421 Austin Ave.
Compassion has been working to keep homeless families together for 25 years. A time capsule will be opened at 6 p.m. during the open house.
For more information, call 755-7640.
CYT production
Christian Youth Theater Waco will conclude its 2018-19 season with Disney’s “High School Musical” Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Blood drive
Providence Hospice will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 6700 Sanger Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Bronda Hayes at 399-9099.
Storytelling guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Whitney auditions
Lake Whitney Arts Theatre will have auditions for its July musical concert at 6:30 p.m. May 30 and at 2 p.m. June 1 at the theater, 500 S. Bosque St. in Whitney.
"Broadway: The Greatest Hits," will feature vocalists from the surrounding communities. A prepared solo and music CD are required for auditions. The show's run dates will be July 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.
For more information, call 694-5105.