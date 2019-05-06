The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives will host a public information meeting May 15 at the TGCC Event Center, 1009 East Jefferson, Whitney, to provide information and receive public input on an initiative to revise the Shoreline Management Plan for Lake Whitney.
The meeting will begin with a brief presentation at 6 p.m. followed by an open house forum for individual one-on-one discussion with Corps representatives. The public can view maps, ask questions and provide comments about the Shoreline Management Plan revision. The current Shoreline Management Plan was completed in 1976.
A Shoreline Management Plan addresses the rules and guidelines that govern private shoreline uses, such as private boat docks.
For more information, call 622-3332.
Bosque Arts Center
Bosque Arts Center, 214 N. Ave. Q in Clifton, presents “A Cowboy Moon” beginning May 11.
Tickets are $15 for a regular show and $45 for a dinner show.
The show tells the story of residents of Spitwhistle, who hold a Cowboy Poetry Contest to lure visitors to their sleepy, west Texas town. But when a PBS film crew arrives, all hell breaks lose as everyone vies for their 15 minutes of fame in this hilarious comedy.
Performance times are Saturday, May 11 (dinner show), 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m.; Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18 (dinner show).
For more information about the show, call 675-3724.
Golf tournament
The 21st annual Freedom Is Not Free Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Registration starts at 11 a.m., barbecue lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee time is 1 p.m.
Proceeds fund scholarships for exceptional students from Central Texas, Air Force and Army ROTC cadets at Baylor University, junior ROTC cadets at five local high schools, and other veteran activities in Waco. Registration donation fee is $100 per player.
Additional information and registration forms are available at www.HOTMOAA.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
James Jarmon, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Waco, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for club information.