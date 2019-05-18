Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Residents can bring chemicals, automotive fluids, paint and paint products, up to five scrap tires up to 20 inches and off the rim, and electronics for recycling. To participate, bring proof of residency, such as a city utility bill. For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
CYT production
Christian Youth Theater Waco will conclude its 2018-19 season with Disney’s “High School Musical” May 23 through May 26 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Spirit Bells concert
Spirit Bells of McGregor will celebrate 10 years of ringing with a spring concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of McGregor, 500 S. Madison Ave.
A freewill offering will be taken to help with a youth mission trip. Refreshments will be available after the concert. For more information, call 776-2046.
Blood drive
St. Paul Lutheran Church will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ken Watson at 799-3211.
Artists reception
A reception honoring artists Barbara Haynes and Sandy Sadler will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
An exhibit of their paintings will run through June 9. The public is invited. For more information, call 471-5955.
Paleontologist program
Joe Taylor, a paleontologist and artist who helped with the fossil work at what is now the Waco Mammoth National Monument, will give a presentation from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. The presentation is free for art guild members.
For more information, call 722-9928.