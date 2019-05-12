Waco Walks and representatives from Gotcha Bikes will have a demonstration and conversation session on shared mobility at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Indian Spring Park. The company is set to bring electric scooter and bike rentals to Waco soon.
The event Wednesday will offer an opportunity to ask questions about walkability and mobility in Waco, as well as get an up-close look at one of the scooters.
Boots on the Brazos
The Arc of McLennan County will have its Boots on the Brazos fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Room, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and music and dancing with 35 South. Individual tickets are $100. Table sponsorships are available. Attire is casual or Western. For details, call 756-7491 or visit wacoarc.org.
The Arc of McLennan County is a nonprofit that provides services to families of special needs children and those affected by autism.
Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association will have the 2019 Waco Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tracey Conway will be the keynote speaker. The Emmy-winning actress was completing a live taping of a comedy show when her heart stopped beating and she dropped dead from sudden cardiac arrest. Twenty minutes later, paramedics shocked her heart into beating again. Overcoming 20-to-1 odds, she survived and turned her miraculous recovery into funny yet poignant presentations.
For more information, email Kim Klimt at kim.klimt@heart.org or visit wacogored.heart.org.
Cemetery symbols
The McLennan County Cemetery Interest Group will have a program at noon Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The presentation will show how to interpret emblems and symbols on tombstones to unlock valuable family information. The brown bag lunch event is open to the public. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will start at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by Robert O’Toole and Carroll Sigman from the Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana re-enacting the Lee-Grant surrender at Appomattox.