The Waco Police Department will join with other law enforcement agencies in McLennan County for the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Thursday in Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco.
Family, friends, co-workers and residents whose lives have been touched by peace officers will gather at the memorial in the park.
The original fixer-uppers
Waco’s original fixer-uppers will be the focus of a lecture by Baylor University architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Hafertepe will focus on the period from the 1850s to the 1940s and give a glimpse of the variety of styles and stories captured in houses built by and for Wacoans through a discussion of his recently published book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas.”
A book signing will follow the lecture.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3525 Carondolet Blvd. after a tour of the gardens at 6. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, call 822-1820.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive, to discuss the state of the chapter. The chapter will pay for all members’ lunch.
MPO meeting
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Discussion topics include a draft fiscal year 2020 and 2021 Unified Planning Work Program; initial draft of guiding principles and objectives for “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan”; preliminary list of candidate projects under consideration for “Connections 2045”; and recommendations from the Policy Board Subcommittee on Connected and Automated Vehicles.
The Texas Department of Transportation will also give updates on highway construction in the area.