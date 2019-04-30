The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting public comment on a draft Waco Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan. The plan provides recommendations for expanding and improving the pedestrian and bicycling transportation network in the Waco metropolitan area through 2045.
The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan outlines the broader mobility needs for the Waco area through 2045. The Metropolitan Transportation Plan serves as the blueprint from which mobility projects to address those needs are developed.
The MPO will have two public informational meetings offering an opportunity to view the draft Active Transportation Plan and to provide comments on recommended strategies for improving pedestrian and biking conditions.
The meetings will be at noon and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., an Active Transportation Plan presentation will start at 5:30, and a Metropolitan Transportation Plan presentation will start at 6:30.
For more information, email mpo@wacotx.gov.
Benefit golf tournament
The Northwest Optimist Club will have a benefit golf tournament teeing off at 1 p.m. Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Entry fee is $100 per player.
All proceeds benefit youth programs in McLennan County. To enter, call 349-3790.
Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will present its spring concert, “Musical Love Letter,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The concert, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will present music with the theme: Loving God, the Father; Loving God, the Son; Loving Family, Loving Friends, and Loving Country.
Alumni of the choir will be honored during the concert and with a reception afterward.
Alumni should contact Gloria Helleson at 836-4415 or gjhelleson@yahoo.com.
Salvation Army
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson is the keynote speaker at the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Tickets are $100 and available by calling 756-7271.