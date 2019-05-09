Waco Walks is hosting its third annual tornado walk Saturday at 3 p.m. Eric Ames from Baylor University will lead the walk, which retraces to the path of the 1953 tornado through downtown. He will share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.
The walk begins at the tornado memorial, at the corner of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. It will last approximately two hours.
Golf tournament
The 21st annual Freedom Is Not Free Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Registration starts at 11 a.m., barbecue lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee time is 1 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.
Proceeds fund scholarships for exceptional students from Central Texas, Air Force and Army ROTC cadets at Baylor University, junior ROTC cadets at five local high schools, and other veteran activities in Waco. Registration donation fee is $100 per player.
Additional information and registration forms are available at www.HOTMOAA.org.
Farmers market
The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will be open beginning Saturday. The market’s hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday. The Heart of Texas Farmers market is located in the Westview Shopping Center in front of Michaels.
The market is looking for vendors. For more information call 747-4403.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild meets Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Members Christy Town, Vicki Northern and Karon Wheeless will lead a program demonstrating how to make paper flowers from vintage newspapers and book pages.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Stamp Out Hunger
Letter carriers will be collecting bags filled with nonperishable items for Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest one-day food drive, led by the National Association of Letter Carriers and supported by the U.S. Postal Service.
All food collected locally will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank, the largest hunger relief charity in Central Texas.
Look for a bag in your mailbox the week of May 6. Fill that bag with healthy, non-perishable food and place it next to your mailbox before your regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 11, and your letter carrier will pick it up.