Letter carriers will be collecting bags filled with nonperishable items for Stamp Out Hunger, a one-day food drive led by the National Association of Letter Carriers and supported by the U.S. Postal Service.
All food collected locally will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank.
Bags placed in mailboxes this week can be filled with healthy, nonperishable food and placed next to mailboxes Saturday for pickup during regular mail delivery.
Anyone who does not receive a bag for the drive can leave donations at their mailbox in any sturdy paper or plastic bag or a reusable bag. Reusable bags used for donations will be passed along to food bank clients.
Most needed items include peanut butter; canned protein such as tuna, chicken or chili; canned low-sodium vegetables; dry pinto beans; brown rice; non-fat dry milk powder; and whole grain cereals.
Watercolor society
The Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Newcomers club RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 15 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Author and storyteller John Wood will be the guest speaker. RSVP deadline is Thursday. Lunch costs $25.
For more information, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Golf tournament
The 21st annual Freedom Is Not Free Scholarship Golf Tournament will be Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave.
Registration will start at 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue lunch at 11:30 a.m. and tee time at 1 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.
The tournament and scholarships are coordinated by the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. For more information or registration forms, go to hotmoaa.org.
Tornado walk
Waco Walks will have its third annual tornado walk, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.
The 2-hour walk, led by Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames, will retrace the 1953 tornado’s path through downtown. Ames will share facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.