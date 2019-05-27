Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Residents can bring chemicals, automotive fluids, paint and paint products, up to five scrap tires up to 20 inches and off the rim, and electronics for recycling. To participate, bring proof of residency, such as a city utility bill. For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
Civil engineers
The Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers will meet at noon Wednesday at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road on Lake Belton.
Jerry Moore, a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan specialist based in Temple, will present “USDA Rural Development Water & Environmental Programs.”
Cost is $15 per person. For reservations, email JHinson@walkerpartners.com or call 714-1402.
Alzheimer’s workshop
The Alzheimer’s Association will be have a Know the 10 Signs workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Reserve, 701 N. Old Temple Road in Hewitt.
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle will discuss warning signs, benefits of early detection, risk factors and more. Snacks will be provided by Baylor Scott & White Hospice. RSVP to 753-7722.
Ramadan Dinner
The Islamic Center of Waco will have its annual Ramadan Dinner at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2725 Benton Drive.
All faiths and communities are invited to join together in food and visit with their local Muslim community as they break fast during the month of Ramadan.
RSVP to 723-6556 or IslamicWaco@AOL.com.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services, Baylor Law students and local attorneys will have the First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8.
There is no cost for these services. For more information, call 733-2828.