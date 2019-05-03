The Cameron Park Zoo will close at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to prepare for its annual KidZoobilee fundraiser. The last tickets for regular zoo admission will be sold at 2:30 p.m.
H-E-B KidZoobilee, for children 2 to 14 years old, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for those 3 and older, available at the zoo and online at www.cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/kidzoobilee/.
The zoo will reopen with regular operating hours at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Gem and Mineral Show
The 59th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission for children 10 and under is $1, and $5 for all others.
Kite festival
The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is sponsoring the 13th annual Sertoma Kite Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road near Speegleville Park.
Activities include live music, vendors, food for purchase, raffle, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, candy drops, games, jump houses and more.
Altrusa drive
Altrusa of Waco is hosting a membership drive event Saturday.
Those interested are invited to attend the drive, set for 3-5 p.m. at Waco Federated Women’s Clubs, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Altrusa of Waco welcomes women and men of all ages and interests who want a way to serve the community with varied projects.
For more information, call 722-4280.
Church debuts center
The Methodist Activity Center in Moody will host a grand opening and open house from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
The center was made possible due to a donation from John Wilson Brumbelow and family. The center will be home to the First United Methodist Church of Moody youth group.
Contact Judy Miller for additional information at 749-1842.
Youth Chorus
Youth Chorus of Central Texas Spring presents its spring concert, “Be the Change You Want to See in the World,” on SundayMay 5 at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church.
The concert costs $5 and begins at 3 p.m. It will include songs of inspiration and encouragement from a variety of musical styles.
Auditions for the 2019-20 season open Tuesday. YCCT membership includes qualified male and female singers grades 3-12.
Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org for more information.