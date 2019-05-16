Spring commencement ceremonies at Baylor University will be Friday and Saturday in the Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive.
Friday’s ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m. for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, and the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.
Commencement at 9 a.m. Saturday will be for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Honors College, School of Engineering and Computer Science, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, and the School of Music. The ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday will be for graduates from Hankamer School of Business and the School of Education.
CYT production
Christian Youth Theater Waco will conclude its 2018-19 season with Disney’s “High School Musical” May 23 through May 26 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Events canceled
Mission Waco’s Celebrate Health event and fish fry at Jubilee Food Market have been canceled because of bad weather in Saturday’s forecast.
The events will be rescheduled.
Boots on the Brazos
The Arc of McLennan County will have its Boots on the Brazos fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Room, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and music and dancing with 35 South. Individual tickets are $100. Table sponsorships are available. Attire is casual or Western. For details, call 756-7491 or visit wacoarc.org.
The Arc of McLennan County is a nonprofit that provides services to families of special needs children and those affected by autism.
Vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion, State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost. The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly.
The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks. For information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 760-4316.