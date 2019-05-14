The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association will have its annual Waco Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tracey Conway will be the keynote speaker. The Emmy-winning actress was completing a live taping of a comedy show when her heart stopped beating and she dropped dead from sudden cardiac arrest. Twenty minutes later, paramedics shocked her heart into beating again. Overcoming 20-to-1 odds, she survived and turned her recovery into funny yet poignant presentations.
For more information, email Kim Klimt at kim.klimt@heart.org or visit wacogored.heart.org.
Master Gardeners
Master gardener Mark Barnett will give a program on trees and what ails them during a Lunch with the Masters brown bag lunch event at noon Wednesday held at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway
Lake Whitney shoreline plan
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District representatives will have a public meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the TGCC Event Center, 1009 E. Jefferson Ave. in Whitney, to provide information and receive input on an initiative to revise the Shoreline Management Plan for Lake Whitney.
The meeting will start with a brief presentation followed by an open house forum for one-on-one discussion with Corps representatives. The public can view maps, ask questions and provide comments about the Shoreline Management Plan revision.
For more information, call 622-3332.
Scooter discussion
Waco Walks and representatives from Gotcha Bikes will have a demonstration and conversation on shared mobility at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Indian Spring Park. The company is set to bring electric scooter and bike rentals to Waco soon.
The event will offer an opportunity to ask questions about walkability and mobility in Waco, as well as get an up-close look at the scooters.