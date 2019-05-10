Letter carriers will be collecting bags filled with nonperishable items for Stamp Out Hunger, a one-day food drive led by the National Association of Letter Carriers and supported by the U.S. Postal Service.
All food collected locally will be donated to the Central Texas Food Bank.
Bags placed in mailboxes this week can be filled with healthy, nonperishable food and placed next to mailboxes Saturday for pickup during regular mail delivery.
Anyone who does not receive a bag for the drive can leave donations at their mailbox in any sturdy paper or plastic bag or a reusable bag.
The most-needed items include peanut butter; canned protein such as tuna, chicken or chili; canned low-sodium vegetables; dry pinto beans; brown rice; non-fat dry milk powder; and whole grain cereals.
Calligraphy guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Members Christy Town, Vicki Northern and Karon Wheeless will lead a program demonstrating how to make paper flowers from vintage newspapers and book pages.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Tornado walk
Waco Walks will have its third annual tornado walk, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.
The two-hour walk, led by Baylor University museum studies lecturer Eric Ames, will retrace the 1953 tornado’s path through downtown. Ames will share facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.
Go Red luncheon
The American Heart Association will have the 2019 Waco Go Red for Women Luncheon on Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tracey Conway will be the keynote speaker. The Emmy-winning actress was completing a live taping of a comedy show when her heart stopped beating and she dropped dead from sudden cardiac arrest. Twenty minutes later, paramedics shocked her heart into beating again. Overcoming 20-to-1 odds, she survived and turned her miraculous recovery into funny yet poignant presentations.
For more information, email Kim Klimt at kim.klimt@heart.org or visit wacogored.heart.org.
Zoo Mother’s Day
Cameron Park Zoo, 1703 N. Fourth St., will celebrate Mother’s Day by offering free admission Sunday to mothers accompanied by one or more children and to grandmothers accompanied by grandchildren.
The Zoo will also give a carnation to the first 100 mothers or grandmothers who visit Sunday.