McLennan Community College will hold its spring commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center. Dr. Linda Livingstone, 15th president of Baylor University, will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony honors candidates who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “Tin Can Herbs,” presented by Irma Serrato from McLennan County Master Gardeners.
Anyone interested in herbs or enjoying the program is welcome to attend.
For more information, phone 772-4484.
Scooter demonstration
Waco Walks and representatives from Gotcha Bikes will host a demonstration and conversation session on shared mobility Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Indian Spring Park.
Those interested in the scooter and bike sharing programs will be able to ask questions about walkability and mobility in Waco, as well as get an up close look at one of the scooters.
Baylor graduation
Spring commencement ceremonies at Baylor University are Friday and Saturday. Friday’s ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences and the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.
Commencement at 9 a.m. Saturday will be for graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Honors College, School of Engineering and Computer Science, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work and the School of Music. The afternoon ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. for graduates from Hankamer School of Business and the School of Education. The commencement ceremony will take place at the Ferrell Center, 1900 S. University Parks Drive.
Kiwanis Seniors
Sam Moody, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum archivist, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.