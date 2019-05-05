The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a 12-month program that uses a CDC-approved curriculum to help reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The program is designed for those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes by a doctor, those with a qualifying score on the ADA or CDC risk assessment or someone with a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes.
The program meets from 6-7 p.m. Mondays at the Waco Family YMCA beginning June 17. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact Crystal Hernandez for more information at 776-6612 or email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Jazz concert
Waco Jazz Orchestra’s spring concert is May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Call 299-8283 for more information about the free concert.
Skin cancer screening
Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center hosts a free skin cancer screening Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.
Anyone concerned about past sun exposure, sun spots or moles is encouraged to take advantage of this free health screening by local physicians. No appointment is needed.
Call 844-270-3627 for more information.
Optimist tournament
The Northwest Optimist Club is hosting a benefit golf tournament Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Tee time is 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit youth programs in McLennan County. Call 349-3790 to enter.
Waco Rotary Club
Dave Campbell is the featured speaker at Monday’s meeting of the Waco Rotary Club.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lion’s Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Call 776-2115 for more information.
Community band
Waco Community Band’s spring concert is May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Call 299-8283 for more information about the free concert.
Watercolor society
The Central Texas Watercolor Society meets from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Call 471-5955 for more information.