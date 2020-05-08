The Central Texas Food Bank will conduct an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Prepacked boxes will be loaded directly into the trunk of vehicles during the drive-thru distribution. Please clear appropriate space in the trunk before arriving.
Diabetes program
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Texas A&M AgriLife and McLennan Community College Continuing Education have teamed up to hold a 5-week program with instructor-led classes on the internet that will explore a new topic each week.
Cost is $12. All materials will be emailed to participants. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Tuesday and continuing through June 11.
For registration information, call MCC at 299-8888. For any additional information, email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
WIC mobile unit
The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the health district at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From the mobile unit, WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now closed health district offices. To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
Donations sought
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking financial donations to help meet the increased demand associated with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the loss in revenue from the closing of its thrift story during the emergency shelter-in-place period.
Donations are accepted at give.salvationarmytexas.org, by calling 756-7271 or by mailing a check to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX, 76710.
Small grain meeting
A virtual meeting, “Small Grain Storage and Marketing,” will be held Thursday. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y9nutuw7, and instructions for joining the meeting will be emailed after registration is complete.
Reagan Noland, an agronomist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will present a program on protecting grain quality during storage. Mark Welch, an economist with Texas A&M Agrilife, will give a commodity market update.
