Waco ISD will provide free diapers to more than 100 families enrolled in the district’s Parents as Teachers and Inspiración programs during a drive-thru service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the North Waco Annex, 2015 Alexander Ave.
A Junior League of Waco donation enabled the distribution. Families will drive to the front of the North Waco Annex, where staff members will inquire about diaper sizes, retrieve the diapers and place them in vehicles.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will conduct an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Prepacked boxes will be loaded directly into the trunk of vehicles during the drive-thru distribution. Please clear appropriate space in the trunk before arriving.
Call for entries
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate invites artists to enter the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, to be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 24 at Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Entries will be judged on relevance to the climate crisis and on artistic excellence.
There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete artist instructions and entry form, visit friendsofpeace.org.
Church tailgate
Cogdell United Methodist Church will host a tailgate meeting at 6 p.m. each Sunday in the church parking lot, 1201 W. State Highway 6.
Parking is specified, and the meetings include music and a message from the pastor.
Diabetes program
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Texas A&M AgriLife and McLennan Community College Continuing Education have teamed up to hold a 5-week program with instructor-led classes on the internet that will explore a new topic each week.
Cost is $12. All materials will be emailed to participants. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Tuesday and continuing through June 11.
Call MCC at 299-8888 for registration information. For any additional information, email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.