The third annual Central Texas “Vines and Wines” series will be held online May 28-29.
The first-day program begins at 9 a.m. with Michael Cook, Extension viticulturist, who will speak on the grape industry and its impact on Texas. Fran Pontasch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, will present a basic vineyard establishment program at 9:40, followed by a basic grape 101 session with Curtis Timmons, owner/operator of Country Spring Vineyard and Wine Garden in Lorena.
The first day adjourns at noon.
Participants must register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y83lkqqo. After registering participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The second day agenda begins with a session on grape varieties, titled "Wine for Acreage - Table for Homeowner,"by Justin Scheiner, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist.
Michael Cook will present a session vineyard disease and pest management at 9:40 a.m. The final session is at 10:20 a.m. and will be an overview of laws, risk and liability involved in vineyard, presented by Patricia Ferguson, attorney at Patricia Ferguson and Associates, LLC.
The second day registration link is https://tinyurl.com/yao39nl6.
For more information, call the McLennan County Extension Office at 757-5180.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank is conducting an emergency food distribution Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
All distributions are operating as a drive-thru with prepacked boxes that will be loaded directly into the vehicle’s trunk. Please clear appropriate space in the trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Call for entries
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate invites artists to enter the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit at Waco Winery, Sept. 30-Oct 24. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and on artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete artist instructions and entry form: www.friendsofpeace.org.
Church tailgate
Cogdell United Methodist Church is hosting a tailgate meeting each Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1201 W. Highway 6.
Parking is specified. The meeting includes good music, and a message from the pastor.
