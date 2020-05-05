The Central Texas Food Bank is conducting an emergency food distribution Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
All distributions are operating as a drive-thru with pre-packed boxes that will be loaded directly into the vehicle’s trunk. Please clear appropriate space in the trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Recipients will receive an emergency food box containing approximately 28 pounds of food items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen protein and more (actual contents may vary).
Grants available
The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.
The application and guidelines can be found online at CovidWaco.com.
To qualify, businesses must have:
- 10 or fewer employees
- Physical location in McLennan County
- Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
- Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.
Application reviews will start Friday, and grants will be released starting a week later.
Waco ISD meal sites
Here is the complete list of locations where Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service. Breakfast is served from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.:
- Bell’s Hill Elementary, 2100 Ross Ave.
- Brook Avenue Elementary, 720 Brook Ave.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2115 Meridian Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Middle, 700 S. 15th St.
- Crestview Elementary, 1120 New Road
- Dean Highland Elementary, 3300 Maple Ave.
- G.W. Carver Middle, 1601 J.J. Flewellen
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Mountainview Elementary, 5901 Bishop Drive
- North Waco Annex/Campus, 2015 Alexander Ave.
- South Waco Elementary, 2104 Gurley Lane
- Tennyson Middle, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High, 3201 S. New Road
- West Avenue Elementary, 1101 N. 15th St.
MCC scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships beginning Friday through midnight May 15.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
