Construction crews will close all lanes of University Parks Drive under the Interstate 35 main lanes to prepare for installing drainage lines. This closure is planned to occur nightly from 5 p.m. to noon through Wednesday.

Westbound drivers on University Parks Drive will need to turn onto the northbound frontage road, turn around at MLK Boulevard, and use the southbound frontage road to reconnect with University Parks Drive, while eastbound drivers will need to turn onto the southbound frontage road, turn around at 5th Street, and use the northbound frontage road to reconnect with University Parks Drive.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will launch a virtual series, “Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each event will highlight jobs that are available throughout the community.

During each event in the series, hiring representatives from the participating member businesses will provide a short overview of their companies and discuss their current job openings, the required skills and experience to apply, benefits offered, and the application process. It will be held on Zoom, and recordings will be available after each event at wacochamber.com.

For more information on the series, call Jennifer Branch at 757-5625.

Passionate Rides Car Club hosts its annual “Heart of Texas Super Show” May 23 at the City of Waco Hart-Patterson Track Complex, 501 South 32nd St.

This event attracts the Best of the Best of all our surrounding car enthusiasts showing what they have proudly built. The event also features food, live music, merchandise vendors and kid activities.

The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.

The application and guidelines can be found at CovidWaco.com.

To qualify, businesses must have:

  • 10 or fewer employees
  • Physical location in McLennan County
  • Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
  • Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.

Application reviews will start Friday, and grants will be released starting a week later.

