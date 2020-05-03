The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will launch a virtual series, “Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The series will complement the talent and workforce component of the Find Your Waco initiative that launched in October. Each event will highlight jobs that are available throughout the community.
During each event in the series, hiring representatives from the participating member businesses will provide a short overview of their companies and discuss their current job openings, the required skills and experience to apply, benefits offered, and the application process. It will be held on Zoom, and recordings will be available after each event at wacochamber.com.
For more information on the series, call Jennifer Branch at 757-5625 or email jbranch@wacochamber.com.
Tool donations
Friends for Life will reopen its Tool Shed thrift shop at 430 Lake Air Drive for donations starting Tuesday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call 772-7600.
Grants available
The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.
The application and guidelines can be found at CovidWaco.com.
To qualify, businesses must have:
- 10 or fewer employees
- Physical location in McLennan County
- Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
- Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.
Application reviews will start Friday, and grants will be released starting a week later.
FM 939 construction
A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will perform a nighttime paving operation from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday on Farm-to-Market Road 939, also known as County Line Parkway, between Highway 31 and Highway 84.
The operation will require reducing the roadway to one lane, and the work zone will be controlled by a pilot vehicle, with flaggers and temporary signals at each end of the work zone.
The work is part of an on going TxDOT project to widen the pavement on FM 939 to add shoulders, provide safety upgrades and resurface areas of the road.
