The Central Texas Food Bank will conduct an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
In the drive-thru distribution, attendees will receive a box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, one protein box weighing 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products. Contents may vary depending on availability.
To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Attendees should make appropriate space in the vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving. The food bank’s resources are stretched to the limit, so attendance also should be limited to residents facing true food insecurity.
Anyone interested in volunteering to support the special distributions should visit the food bank’s website and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
MCC graduation
McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, which is now available.
The video recognizes more than 650 students completing degree and certificate programs. It includes a recognition of 15 graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, personal acknowledgment of all graduates by name, and well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions.
To view the video, the commencement program and more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/graduation2020.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12-13, at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Fair food event
The Extraco Events Center’s first Fair Food Drive-In event will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy traditional fair foods, all of which will be packaged for takeout. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Patrons should enter the fair complex from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.
The menu features McKinney corn dogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and more.
Safety measures will be taken, including social distancing and face masks worn by workers, with hand washing and hand sanitizer stations available.
