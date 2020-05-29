McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, which is now available.
The video recognizes more than 650 students completing degree and certificate programs. It includes a recognition of 15 graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name, and well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions.
To view the video along, the commencement program and more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/graduation2020.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12-13, at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Chilton reunion
The biannual Chilton Ex-Students Reunion, scheduled for June 13, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The association’s board made the decision out of caution for the health and well-being of all wishing to attend.
Fair food event
The Extraco Events Center’s first Fair Food Drive-In event will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy traditional fair foods, all of which will be packaged for takeout. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Patrons should enter the fair complex from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.
The menu features McKinney corn dogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and more.
Safety measures will be taken, including social distancing and face masks worn by workers, with hand washing and hand sanitizer stations available.
Pray and Brew
The Legacy Church Waco and Kurbside Coffee will offer “Pray and Brew Drive-Thru” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lowe’s, 201 N. New Road.
Legacy Waco will give out free cups, coffee and tea to residents in the parking lot and help with prayer for those who ask.
For more information, call 292-3790.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.