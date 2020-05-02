Texas Ranger Museum will open Monday for the first time since March 14. The museum complex was temporarily closed to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
In compliance with state requirements, admissions to the museum will be limited to 75 people at a time and slowly increase as permitted. Additional changes include but are not limited to:
- Visitors over 2 years old will be encouraged to wear a mask for their protection and that of others
- The staff will wear masks in public areas or meetings
- Social distancing will be implemented in the museum and gift shop
- Due to narrow confines of existing galleries, guided tours will be limited to 10-minute overviews in the Hall of Fame theater between video showings. Tour group size will be limited to 23 people
- All interactive exhibit elements will be removed, and touch screen devices will be deactivated for the duration of the emergency.
Fastpitch tryouts
The Women’s Fastpitch Softball Association will hold tryouts from 2 to 5 p.m. July 5 at Lake Air Little League for adults interested in joining a new league to Waco.
For more information and precise field location, call 420-6595.
Grants available
The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.
The application and guidelines can be found at CovidWaco.com.
To qualify, businesses must have:
- 10 or fewer employees
- Physical location in McLennan County
- Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
- Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.
Application reviews will start May 8, and grants will be released starting May 15.
FM 939 construction
A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will perform a nighttime paving operation on Farm-to-Market Road 939, also known as County Line Parkway, between Highway 31 and Highway 84 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The operation will require reducing the roadway to one lane, and the work zone will be controlled by a pilot vehicle, with flaggers and temporary signals at each end of the work zone.
The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen the pavement on FM 939 to add shoulders, provide safety upgrades and resurface areas of the road.
