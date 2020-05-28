Historic Waco Foundation presents its annual Attic Treasures sale June 12-13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Chilton reunion
The bi-annual Chilton Ex-Students Reunion, scheduled for June 13, has been canceled due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association's board made the decision out of caution for the health and well-being of all wishing to attend.
Fair food event
The Extraco Events Center is hosting its first Fair Food Drive-In event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy traditional fair foods, all of which will be packaged for takeout. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Patrons should enter the fair complex from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.
The menu features McKinney corn dogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and more.
Safety measures will be taken such as social distancing and face masks worn by workers, with hand washing and hand sanitizer stations available.
Youth council
The city of Waco is seeking teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday.
Applicants must live in Waco’s city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020. Applications can be faxed to 750-8087 or emailed to WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.
Applications can be downloaded at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.
For questions, call 750-5980.
Pray and Brew
The Legacy Waco church Kurbside Coffee will offer “Pray and Brew Drive-Thru” from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Lowe’s, 201 N. New Road.
Legacy Waco will give out free cups, coffee and tea to residents in the parking lot and help with prayer for those who ask.
For more information, call 292-3790.
Call for bulk pickup
The city of Waco solid waste department reminds Waco residents to call 299-2612 to receive bulky waste collection.
Curbside pile of bulky waste may not be larger than eight cubic yards or about a full-sized pick-up truckload. One pile will be collected once per month at curbside.
