Due to heavy storms and power outages Wednesday, the weekly virtual press conference with Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Jackson Griggs has been rescheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.
The press conference will be telecast on Spectrum Channel 10 and on Grande channel 810. It will also be carried live online on www.wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Fair food event
The Extraco Events Center is hosting its first Fair Food Drive-In event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy traditional fair foods, all of which will be packaged for takeout. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Patrons should enter the fair complex from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.
The menu features McKinney corn dogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and more.
Safety measures will be taken such as social distancing and face masks worn by workers, with hand washing and hand sanitizer stations available.
Youth council
The city of Waco is seeking teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday.
Applicants must live in Waco’s city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020. Applications can be faxed to 750-8087 or emailed to WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.
Applications can be downloaded at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.
For questions, call 750-5980.
Pray and Brew
The Legacy Waco church Kurbside Coffee will offer “Pray and Brew Drive-Thru” from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Lowe’s, 201 N. New Road.
Legacy Waco will give out free cups, coffee and tea to residents in the parking lot and help with prayer for those who ask.
For more information, call 292-3790.
Pearl Bluegrass
The Pearl Bluegrass gathering in Coryell County, scheduled for June 6, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers hope to begin the first week of July.
Rent assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction.
Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Call 756-7271 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.