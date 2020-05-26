The Extraco Events Center is hosting its first Fair Food Drive-In event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy traditional fair foods, all of which will be packaged for takeout. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Patrons should enter the fair complex from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.
The menu features McKinney corn dogs, funnel cakes, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza and more.
Safety measures will be taken such as social distancing and face masks worn by workers, with hand washing and hand sanitizer stations available.
‘Vines and Wines’
The third annual Central Texas “Vines and Wines” series is online Thursday and Friday.
The first-day program begins at 9 a.m. with Michael Cook, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension viticulturist, who will speak about the grape industry and its impact on Texas. Fran Pontasch, an AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, will present a basic vineyard establishment program at 9:40 a.m. followed by a basic “Grape 101” session with Curtis Timmons, owner/operator of Country Spring Vineyard and Wine Garden in Lorena.
Participants must register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y83lkqqo. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The second-day agenda begins with a session on grape varieties, titled “Wine for Acreage — Table for Homeowner,” by Justin Scheiner, an AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist.
Cook will present a session about vineyard disease and pest management at 9:40 a.m. The final session is at 10:20 a.m. and will be an overview of laws, risks and liabilities involved in operating a vineyard, presented by Patricia Ferguson, an attorney at Clifton-based Patricia Ferguson and Associates.
The second-day registration link is https://tinyurl.com/yao39nl6.
Youth council
The city of Waco is seeking teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. on May 29.
Interested applicants must live in Waco’s city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020. Applications can be faxed to 750-8087 or emailed to WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.
Applications can be downloaded at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.
For questions, call 750-5980.
