The third annual Central Texas “Vines and Wines” series is Thursday and Friday.
The Thursday program begins at 9 a.m. with Michael Cook, Extension viticulturist, who will speak on the grape industry and its impact on Texas. Fran Pontasch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, will present a basic vineyard establishment program at 9:40, followed by a basic grape 101 session with Curtis Timmons, owner/operator of Country Spring Vineyard and Wine Garden.
The first day adjourns at noon.
Participants must register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y83lkqqo. After registering participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The Friday agenda begins with a session on grape varieties, titled Wine for Acreage — Table for Homeowner, by Justin Scheiner, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist.
Cook will present a session on vineyard disease and pest management at 9:40 a.m.
The final session is at 10:20 a.m. and will be an overview of laws, risk and liability involved in vineyard, presented by Patricia Ferguson, attorney at Patricia Ferguson and Associates, LLC.
The second day registration link is https://tinyurl.com/yao39nl6.
For more information, call the McLennan County Extension Office at 757-5180.
Library curbside
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations are offering curbside pickup from 10 am. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-library and reserve books. Choose where to pick the books up. Call your selected pick-up location when prompted by text or email.
- Central: 750-5943
- East Waco: 750-8620
- South Waco: 750-8621
- West Waco: 750-3695
Drive to your pickup location and call the location at the numbers listed above. Have your library card read, and stay in your car. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the shutdown due to coronavirus.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants.
Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.