The Texas Ranger Museum is open on Memorial Day but is implementing COVID-19 restrictions.
In compliance with state requirements, admissions to the museum will be limited to 75 people at a time and slowly increase as permitted. Additional changes include but are not limited to:
- Visitors over 2 years old will be encouraged to wear a mask for their protection and that of others.
- The staff will wear masks in public areas or meetings.
- Social distancing will be implemented in the museum and gift shop.
- Due to narrow confines of existing galleries, guided tours will be limited to 10-minute overviews in the Hall of Fame theater between video showings. Tour group size will be limited to 23 people.
- All interactive elements of exhibits will be removed, and touch-screen devices will be deactivated for the duration of the emergency.
City offices closed
City of Waco operations will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Monday’s trash and green carts will be picked up Wednesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled.
The water office drive-through windows will be closed, but customers can call 299-2489 for emergency water problems.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition.
Print publication will resume Tuesday.
MCC closed
McLennan Community College will close Monday for Memorial Day. Online minimester classes will resume Tuesday.
Current MCC students and those who have completed the application process may continue to register for summer and fall classes through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Ceremony canceled
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations.
For more information, call Canaan Brumley at 619-246-8763 or email Deborah.Meyer@va.gov.
